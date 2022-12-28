 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forages trump slumps

Some of the best performing and most nutritious forage crops for three periods of the year when forage growth slows or stops have been identified by researchers at the University of New Hampshire. Some of the forages also have potential in the upper Midwest.   

For the early-spring slump – best-performing forages

  • barley – Hordeum vulgare L.
  • triticale – Secale x Triticum

For the mid- to late-summer slump – best-performing forage

  • Japanese millet – Echniochloa esculenta

For the early-fall slump – best-performing forage

  • canola – Brassica napus L.

Visit colsa.unh.edu and search for "natural resources environment" for more information. 

