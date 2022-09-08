Forecasting employed to protect monarchs

Researchers at Michigan State University have been forecasting monarch-butterfly population sizes throughout the Midwest to show where conservation efforts could have the most effect in the face of climate change
Working with extensive data sets and established models the researchers have forecasted which counties in the Midwest as well as in Ontario, Canada, are most likely to offer the most hospitable breeding grounds for monarchs. The forecasts, recently published in the journal Global Change Biology, can help identify where the greatest opportunities to support monarch conservation may be.
“The projections let us look at how monarch populations will change across the Midwest and say, ‘Here’s where they’ll likely do a little better, here’s where they might do a little worse,’” said Erin Zylstra, the first author of the report and a former postdoctoral researcher at Michigan State.
The Midwest is an important summer-breeding area for eastern monarch butterflies. In the course of a year – and four generations – monarchs migrate between central Mexico and parts of the United States and southern Canada east of the Rocky Mountains.
But between 1996 and 2014 the eastern monarch population declined by more than 80 percent. In 2021 Zylstra; Elise Zipkin, an associate professor in the department of integrative biology; and their colleagues published a paper showing climate conditions were the major driver of recent declines.
Building on that study the team took its understanding of how climate influenced monarch populations since 2004. The researchers then forecasted what could happen in the next 80 years using a range of climate-change scenarios.
Zylstra, now a quantitative ecologist with the Tucson Audubon Society in Arizona, said, “If we can find the places where the impacts of climate change aren’t expected to be so bad, those could become the areas where we invest our resources.”
Zipkin said, “We’re answering scientific questions we think are important, but we’re also working with on-the-ground individuals and agencies that can use our work to implement strategic conservation. The Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center helps us put our research directly into the hands of people who are thinking about next steps.”
Another feature of the work is how it considers sources of uncertainty and provides quantitative estimates for those, the researchers said. The approach – which explicitly considers what’s unknown about the future – can help the research community better understand and utilize the team’s results and models. It also helps researchers identify what’s needed to improve the precision of future forecasts.
For example, unknowns about future climate are the largest source of uncertainty as the team forecasts what monarch populations will look like at the end of the century. But in the immediate future uncertainties about exactly how specific climate variables influence local monarch population abundances loom large. Collecting more robust, targeted monarch data could improve projections in the short term. Visit zipkinlab.org for more information.
Matt Davenport is a strategic science storyteller at Michigan State University.