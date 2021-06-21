Foundation invests in underutilized crops

Editing a plant’s genes can help the plant thrive during drought, extreme heat and other climate change-related crises. But it’s expensive and relies on time-consuming tissue culturing. That puts it out of reach of smaller laboratories. Due to the expense, gene editing is almost exclusively used on major crops. Therefore the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is providing a $385,512 grant through its Crops of the Future Collaborative to the University of California-Davis to develop accessible gene-editing technology that also allows faster plant growth. Matching funders, such as Limagrain Europe, are providing funds for a total $535,512 investment.
Common methods for editing crops involve using technology to culture cells, essentially growing cells outside the plant in a suitable environment. Once whole plants are recovered from the cells, scientists then screen for desired traits. Tissue-culture technologies aren’t well developed for many small-acreage crops. It it often take years for enhanced crops to be commercialized using conventional-breeding methods. Yet new techniques that bypass tissue-culturing could reduce the financial risk and time involved in cultivating climate-resilient crops that are less widely studied due to lack of funding or difficulties with editing.
Researchers at UC-Davis, led by Neelima Sinha, a professor plant biology, are employing a clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – deoxyribonucleic acid-editing technique. It is used for editing genes in a seedling’s cells to generate edited shoots while the plant is in soil. Researchers inject bacteria directly into the seedling. The bacteria carry the gene-editing components into the plant cells. After researchers decapitate the seedlings at the injection site, the seedlings generate new shoots to grow at the point of detachment. Researchers then determine which new shoots contain the edited genetic material and continue cultivating them in soil.
“Of the thousands of edible crops species available, about 150 species have been cultivated for consumption,” said Jeff Rosichan, director of the Crops of the Future Collaborative at the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. “Underutilized crops are a potential treasure trove of nutritional opportunities that could weather climate-change disruptions better than some crop varieties we currently grow.”
Sinha and researchers at UC-Davis have had previous success using the editing technique in tomatoes. They're now focused on refining and adapting the process for use in common bean, which has good protein content and nutritional quality. But tissue culture and recovery of fertile plants is difficult and limited to specific varieties. The methods developed at UC-Davis could provide insights on performing faster, more efficient gene editing in other important food crops. Visit foundationfar.org for more information.