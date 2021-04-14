Frequent fire too hot to handle

Land managers know one of the best ways to prevent forest fires is to set fires. Periodic controlled or prescribed burns can reduce the amount of flammable materials lying about on a forest floor, so when wildfires do start they stay small.
But prescribed fires do more than that. New University of Illinois research shows frequent fires can help keep invasive plants in check by reducing nitrogen availability in soils.
There's a lot of research that shows the opposite – that invasive species respond positively to fire. That's one of the ways – through disturbance – that many invasive species are thought to establish. And that's still true. But new research shows that repeated fire at a relatively high frequency can set in motion ecosystem changes that can suppress invasive species through time.
When low-intensity fires move through a forest, they burn off dead leaves, branches and other organic matter in the top layer of soil. Those materials typically contain a lot of carbon, but there are other nutrients important for plant growth, like nitrogen and phosphorus, tied up in that organic matter. Under normal circumstances, it can take a long time for those nutrients to break down and become available to plants.
When fires come through, the nutrients bound up in organic matter are released quickly. That can help plants but only temporarily. With frequent low-intensity fires, the total nutrient pool is diminished through time. But it’s not always clear why that’s happening.
It could be that nitrogen is volatilized. But based on soil work researchers think it might be related to the formation of pyrogenic organic matter, similar to charcoal, which is more difficult for microbes to break down. And once microbes become nitrogen-limited, they're more likely to use the nitrogen for their own growth, rather than make it available to plants.
That's how the effect on invasive plants comes around because many of those plants require high levels of nutrients to maintain their high rates of growth. And so now, when there’s a situation where they're nutrient limited, invasive plants can no longer produce as much biomass.
Researchers made the connection between fire frequency, invasive plant growth and microbial nitrogen cycling by comparing forest stands with different fire histories in southern Illinois. In some stands, managers had used prescribed fire treatments every three to four years between 1990 and 2010. The other stands, part of the same forest, had not burned for at least 50 years before the study.
To level the playing field, the researchers burned plots in both types of stands once in spring 2017, and then set to work measuring biomass and tissue composition of the invasive grass Microstegium vimineum and soil microbes during the following growing season. They compared unburned control plots with burned plots, but that one fire in 2017 didn’t make a major difference.
The purpose of that burn in 2017 was to account for any confounding effects of time since the forest previously burned. There's a lot of research that shows the effects of fire really change over time. What mattered was the legacy of fire frequency in each stand. The researchers found aboveground biomass of Microstegium was 87 percent less in stands subjected to frequent fire. And, as expected, they found evidence that nitrogen limitation was responsible.
Not only was there 22 percent less dissolved nitrogen in the soil in the stands with frequent fire, but also plant and microbial tissues showed a higher carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, indicating nitrogen limitation. Soil microbial enzymes targeting nitrogen uptake became more active in stands with frequent fire as well.
Those enzymes are a good indicator of how microbes are seeing resources. The enzymes are metabolically expensive to make, so one would only want to invest in them to acquire resources that are needed. So if the soil is energy- or carbon-starved, one set of enzymes is going to be produced, but if the soil is nitrogen-starved, other enzymes will be activated. Those nitrogen-starvation enzymes were what was present in the frequent fire stands.
Not surprisingly, pyrogenic organic matter, charcoal-like material resulting from incomplete combustion of biomass, was greater in stands with frequent fire. The researchers think that material, which keeps nutrients bound up and more difficult to access by microbes, explains the nitrogen limitation in those stands. They’re planning future studies to investigate the formation of pyrogenic organic matter more closely.
The researchers said the study results could help managers look at fire in a new way. Fire is a great tool, but managers have concerns about using it to control invasive plants because of a long-standing belief that invaders are promoted by fire. But researchers are providing new evidence that suggests if producers burn frequently enough it could actually have the opposite effect. It’s not license to go out and burn a lot because it’s unknown how native species are going to respond. But it’s something to consider for invasive plants that fit the same profile as Microstegium.
The article, “Frequent fire reduces the magnitude of positive interactions between an invasive grass and soil microbes in temperate forests,” is published in Ecosystems. The research was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Jennifer Fraterrigo is an associate professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and co-author on the study.