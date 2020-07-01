This past week has seen a turn in our weather from a fairly dry stretch to heavy rains. We had 3 inches around Cuba City the weekend of June 20. Fields were just starting to dry Thursday with a quite a few wet spots remaining among the dryish spots. As I write this June 26 it has been a downpour for about 20 minutes.
Dairy farmers are starting to make second-crop hay this past week between the rain storms. Corn spraying is about complete, with attention turning to second-pass spray on the soybeans as well as y-dropping the corn – which is about waist-high.
As I walk my corn fields I am seeing a huge difference in our starter fertilizer trials. We put down 4.5 gallons of 6-24-6 as a standard practice, but trial increased rates and no rates every year to see if there’s any difference. This year it’s amazing, I was in a field yesterday with a no-starter-4.5-gallon trial. The corn with starter was a full foot taller. It may be a pain in the rear to mess around with the starter but it looks like it will really pay off this year.
Have a great Fourth of July!