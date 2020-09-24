If I knew all I needed to do was complain about dryness to make it rain, I would have done it a few weeks earlier. While everyone was reading my previous article we were in the middle of a weeklong 5-8-inch rain event. I would say it helped about half the crop; the earlier maturities on lighter soil had already shut down. But the longer-day crops will benefit greatly from the rains. This week should mark the beginning of wide-scale harvest in our area. Most people are thinking they have some soybeans ready to cut as well as a few corn fields. I was in a field of early-maturing soybeans this past week. They were ready to be harvested though the bean size was small due to dry weather in August.
The last crop of hay for the year has been cut and put up. Most folks seem really happy with the tonnage of that last cutting. I keep hearing the new seeding alfalfa has finally started to yield. With the cold dry spring the first two cuttings didn’t pile up, but the last two have been superb. Till next time have a safe harvest.