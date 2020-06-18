There is has been more than ample rain this past week – 2.5 inches in the area. I think we dodged a bullet because some areas to the north had 4 to 5 inches.
After first-crop hay was harvested there were a lot of fields ripped up and corn planted due to subpar stands. I have spent the past of couple weeks scouting; the sins of planting season are becoming evident. In true farmer fashion, “Mine looks good but holy bucket the neighbors look rough.” In southwest Wisconsin the corn stands look to be less than desirable, especially on north- and west-facing hillsides. Whereas in the past two years trench integrity was not that important due to rainfall every few days, this year we’re paying the price for air pockets and open slits.
There are also a fair amount of yellow spots in the corn, which could be due to compaction in the fall. There are weed-control issues, water ponding or a combination of all three. I have also needed to spray for armyworms this past week, although I think we were the only ones in the county. All in all our corn crop just doesn’t have that shine to it that we are accustomed to seeing.
The soybean stands look more than adequate but they just seem slow to grow. My most advanced soybeans are at third tri-foliate, with a lot of them at first tri-foliate. Bring on the heat!