We have had a good stretch of weather so a lot of field work has been finished. The winter wheat is all in and should have a good start. Most are finished doing their cover crops but there are still a few trying to put in some rye.

With the dry weather 99 percent of the beans are out; yields have been from low-60s to low-80s. Anything more than 70 is considered a good crop for our area.

Only about 15 percent of the corn has come out to date; the yields are all across the board. Where the crop saw stress it’s not yielding as well. The month of dry weather really stressed some corn during crucial grain-fill time.

As we are reaching the halfway point in harvest, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, remember to stay safe out there.

Dave Justman of Cuba City runs 200 acres of his own and manages a 10,000-acre crop farm.