We have had a good stretch of weather so a lot of field work has been finished. The winter wheat is all in and should have a good start. Most are finished doing their cover crops but there are still a few trying to put in some rye.
With the dry weather 99 percent of the beans are out; yields have been from low-60s to low-80s. Anything more than 70 is considered a good crop for our area.
Only about 15 percent of the corn has come out to date; the yields are all across the board. Where the crop saw stress it’s not yielding as well. The month of dry weather really stressed some corn during crucial grain-fill time.
As we are reaching the halfway point in harvest, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, remember to stay safe out there.