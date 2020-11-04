The past few weeks have been a blur, minus a break after we had 3.5 inches of rain. Other than that slowdown it has been full steam ahead. The only beans left in the area will most likely come out in the next few days, now that November contracts can be delivered.
The corn harvest is moving quickly, with yield reports coming in all across the board. By most accounts the overall yield is 20 to 30 bushels less than the previous year. The corn has also been surprising in how reduced it has been coming out of the fields. There has been a lot of corn coming out at less than 18 percent with some less than 15 percent, which is unusual for this area. Within the next week or so the harvest should be mostly complete, which is more of a normal time compared to the past couple of years. Keep safe and have a great harvest!