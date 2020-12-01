The last of standing cornfields was taken off in the past two weeks. With the harvest being finished the focus has turned to fall tillage, soil sampling and fertilizer spreading.
We have been trying to do it all between rain showers and snow. We received our first snowfall of the year a week ago Tuesday. In most places it was 2 to 3 inches; it was followed by rain so most of it was gone by the afternoon. Unfortunately it was enough to keep us out of the fields for the rest of the week. It looks like the next two weeks should allow us to finish spreading fall fertilizer. Unfortunately it looks like the temperatures will be hovering at about freezing, I don’t know if we’ll be able to do much more digging. Hopefully you had a nice Thanksgiving and a successful deer hunt. Stay safe as you put the finishing touches on your crop year.