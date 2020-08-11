The past couple of weeks have seen us turn dry for the first time in two years. Luckily there is rain forecast for the coming weekend. While we’re not in too bad of shape currently, the ground is starting to have some substantial cracks in it and the soybeans are starting to show some drought stress.
Wheat is almost completely harvested in our area, Yields were good, in the 90-bushel to 120-bushel range; the straw was a little less than it has been in years past. On the bright side we have been fighting vomitoxin issues in our area the past few years; this year the levels were almost non-existent.
The corn crop just keeps chugging along. Pollination is complete now and the kernels are almost completely yellow. It appears as though pollination went well, and now we have some great temperatures for grain fill as well – as long as we receive some rain.
The soybean crop is looking good but some problems are starting to appear. As I was walking my fields this past week I started to notice some Sudden Death Syndrome. In another week or so affected fields should be showing their symptoms so it will be time to assess which varieties are more susceptible. We’ll need to correlate any planting issues we may have had in that field – planting date, soil temperature and soil moisture. As I was walking the beans this past week I noticed some drought stress. Till next time – let’s hope for rain and lots of sunshine.