May 14 we were having light rainfall; we received about .5 to .7 inch of much-welcome rain the night before Corn and bean planting are all but complete in our area, with some of the first-planted corn and beans just being able to row by May 14. It appears the crops in our area were just young enough to withstand the frost without much damage.
A lot of people are wondering when the alfalfa will be ready to cut. The extremely intense managers in the area like to take five cuttings; that means they are usually cutting first crop May 20-25. But the alfalfa is coming slow so it looks like they may need to wait another week.
There’s talk in the countryside that with the warmer temps maybe some might cut their rye this week. On our farm we started planting seed corn this past week; by the time it rained we had half of it in.
The dry cool weather we have had this spring has shown in lack of control from our pre-emergence herbicides. Two weeks ago we had our first substantial rain of the spring, with .3 to .4 falling. That isn’t even enough to activate most of our residual herbicides. I suspect we may need to spray a second pass a little earlier than we like due to lessened weed control. But isn’t that like us farmers, always finding something to complain about! That being said I will take needing to spray earlier instead of 2019’s late planting.