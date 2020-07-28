It’s been a busy two weeks on the farm. Since my last report we started detassling the seed-corn crop; we finished July 24. Our commercial corn crop is fully tasseled, and sprayed with fungicide and insecticide. Some of our early-maturing varieties should hit blister stage by mid- to late next week.
Soybeans are just hitting the R3 growth stage so we’ll be flying them next week with fungicide and insecticide. The corn crop looks to be rebounding from a difficult start, with pollination looking to be very good on some early-pollinating varieties. The soybean crop, which has looked outstanding all year, just keeps impressing me more every time I walk into a field. One big difference so far this year is the amount of sunlight we’re receiving. So as we move into ear fill and pod fill hopefully we can put on some nice size and test weight.
Some of the more-aggressive dairy guys have cut their third cutting of alfalfa but most of it will be cut this week. The ample rains and warm weather led to a really nice second crop, and third crop looks to pile up good as well.
Now to the biggest news, soybeans is at more than $9 on the Chicago Board of Trade! With the recent spike in prices the river terminals have been running at capacity as everyone in the countryside empties their bins. It’s nothing to wait two to three hours just to dump a load.
In the next couple of weeks we’ll be putting our cover-crop seeder onto our Hagie to start blowing cover crops into our standing seed corn. Our Hagies are truly like the old Uni system. As soon as one project is finished we put a different attachment onto them and use them again. Have a great day and stay safe!