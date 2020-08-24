Two weeks ago we sustained moderate to severe damage along Wisconsin Highway 151; luckily most of our crops escaped major damage. We had wind gusts in the range of upper-80 miles per hour and 2.5 inches of rain but we haven’t had anything measurable since. That’s leaving some bushels in the field because we need the rain to fill ears.
Otherwise the corn crop is almost fully dented, with little to no disease pressure and nice temperatures for ear fill. The dairy farmers are starting to test their corn silage; I’m hearing mid-70 percent for moisture. I’ve seen a few fields have been chopped but that was where they really needed feed. Chopping will start this week in our area.
Soybeans are hitting their critical stage for pod fill; we have lots of pods and lots of beans but they’re all small and flat. This past week I saw some bean leaves with their leaves flipped over so we really need some rain. Sudden death syndrome is showing in the fields; at this point it’s looking like a light-to-moderate infestation but time will tell.
Alfalfa fall seeding is taking place and the thin stands from spring are being reseeded. Wheat has been off for a few weeks; people are thinking about their acres yet to plant for the fall. People seem to think because it’s looking like an early fall we will be able to harvest wheat in a timely matter.
This past week’s project in seed corn was destroying the border rows and the male rows of the field interior. Those are our last passes in a seed-corn field before we harvest. Seed-corn harvest should start late this week or the first part of next week. Seed corn is usually harvested between 35 percent and 40 percent moisture.