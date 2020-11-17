Well another year is almost in the books. The last stretch of dry weather we had was long enough that almost everyone completed their harvest. As I drive around the countryside fields with crops in them are the exception not the rule anymore. Talking to a few folks, they can’t remember the last time they were washing combines this early – and such warm temps.

With the end of one season comes the start of planning for the next. I would say half to two-thirds of the anhydrous has been put down, and two-thirds of the fall fertilizer has been spread. Another good week and a half, and things should be pretty well finished. Then it will be time to focus on next year’s plans. I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving. After the way 2020 has been, if nothing else at least we can be thankful it’s almost at an end!

Dave Justman of Cuba City runs 200 acres of his own and manages a 10,000-acre crop farm.