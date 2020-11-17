Well another year is almost in the books. The last stretch of dry weather we had was long enough that almost everyone completed their harvest. As I drive around the countryside fields with crops in them are the exception not the rule anymore. Talking to a few folks, they can’t remember the last time they were washing combines this early – and such warm temps.
With the end of one season comes the start of planning for the next. I would say half to two-thirds of the anhydrous has been put down, and two-thirds of the fall fertilizer has been spread. Another good week and a half, and things should be pretty well finished. Then it will be time to focus on next year’s plans. I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving. After the way 2020 has been, if nothing else at least we can be thankful it’s almost at an end!