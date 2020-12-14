From the Fields: Dave Justman

I guess as the snow settles in and all field activities have ceased it’s time to review the year. On the corn side yields were extremely variable this year. Corn following soybeans tended to do better than the corn on corn. We saw excessive rootworm feeding on a lot of corn-on-corn acres. Southwest Wisconsin historically has bigger rootworm populations. Coupled with multiple wind events and traits not working as well as they once did, it was a perfect storm for lodged corn. There will be a lot of conversations this winter about applying insecticide with the planter to help the traits. Once again this year starter fertilizer showed a positive response, as well as putting products in the starter containing micronutrients or biologicals.
On the soybean side of things most guys experienced some of the best yields ever. Shawn Conley, soybean and wheat specialist in University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the UW-Department of Agronomy, has been beating the drum to plant them earlier than we are comfortable with in Wisconsin. And all I can say is that he was right once again. This year in our area marked a turning point in that regards I believe. More than one farmer planted all his or her beans before doing an acre of corn. Which is unheard of!
Marketing is often the most frustrating part of what we do and this year was no different. While some may have contracted some of the crop before the huge upswing in markets – I know I did! – I’m constantly reminded we will never go broke making a profit. Our job as marketers is to hit singles with an occasional home run. A home run is nice every once in a while but is not sustainable.
In closing I would like to thank you the reader for taking time to read these articles every other week. I hope they were as fun to read as they were to write. I would also like to thank the editors of Agri-View for putting up with my occasional missing of a deadline. Finally I would like to challenge everyone to try something different than this past year. All growth and knowledge come from moving out of our comfort zone.
Have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. Let’s have the best year ever in 2021!
Dave Justman of Cuba City runs 200 acres of his own and manages a 10,000-acre crop farm.
