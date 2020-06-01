I don’t know what it is about this article; we seem to have an inch of rain every time I write it. As I am writing this May 29 we just had another inch of rain. We’ve been trying to finish planting our seed-corn crop for the past two weeks between the storms. It’s been difficult to say the least. It’s only 1,500 acres but we plant it at least twice, a lot of times three times to hit the pollination window. To battle the rains we’ve been running 24 hours a day when we can go.

Male-seed-corn planter

Dave Justman uses this planter to plant male seed between rows of female seed.

The corn is growing slowly with my most advanced corn being v3. It’s the same with the beans, being about second unifoliate. As I mentioned in my previous article the weeds are taking advantage of all the moisture so I will start spraying second pass earlier than normal, probably this week.

With the wet weather only some of the rye has been chopped; no first crop has been made. I hope the next two weeks finds you well; stay safe.

Dave Justman of Cuba City runs 200 acres of his own and manages a 10,000-acre crop farm.