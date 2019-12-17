The snowstorm through the area Thanksgiving week has proven to be a real setback. In some areas it’s been a disaster for finishing corn harvest. As the storm front approached it began as rain. But as temperatures became colder, rain froze to the plants. It then became embedded with a snow and rain mixture to create a thick icy crust that has been difficult for the sun to penetrate or the wind to break up.
Temperatures have been mild enough that we haven’t been able to test whether combining in colder conditions would allow the ice to break up easier or pass through the combine. Wisconsin’s corn harvest for grain was estimated at about 70 percent complete. Unharvested soybeans in some areas of Wisconsin are in even more trouble to complete the 2019 harvest.
Corn-moisture levels remain high although without any freshly combined fields it’s difficult to track if some dry-down is occurring.
I spent the better part of the past week attending the American Soybean Association’s annual meeting in St. Louis. The association is kicking off 2020 celebrating 100 years as a commodity-producer organization. This past week’s Congressional announcement between the divided House and Senate on the terms for passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been a major victory for American agriculture. Both Canada and Mexico are major purchasers of American agricultural commodities. Completing the agreement’s negotiations has facilitated completing a trade agreement with Japan as well.
I hope with the passage and signing of the bill expected this week it will put some real confidence in the market. The market has sputtered the past few months with news of signing, only to be dampened again as negotiations seemed to stall. A trade deal with China seems to have more-accountable traction as commodity sales to China have been completed, with commodity-filled ocean freighters in transport.
I drove down to St. Louis through parts of eastern Iowa and Missouri, and back through Illinois and south-central Wisconsin. Large corn fields were still standing in southern Iowa and northern Missouri, along with a few soybean fields as well. Corn harvest was very active Thursday evening through areas north of LaSalle-Peru, Illinois, all the way to the state line. They of course were not dealing with the snow and ice cover that’s plaguing harvest here in north-central Wisconsin.
I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to share what’s been happening on farms this year in our part of Wisconsin. I also want to express my appreciation to those who commented about following these biweekly crop summaries throughout the season. I hope everyone has a joyous holiday season, drives safely if traveling, and can spend quality time with family and friends.