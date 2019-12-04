Corn harvest for dry grain is progressing slowly. Some rain and drizzle early in the past two-week period gave way to cloudy skies. But at least drier conditions allowed the corn-harvest pace to increase this past week.
Moistures have not dried down much if any. It’s only the moisture from precipitation that appears to have evaporated from the plant. As Thanksgiving approached a couple of new rounds of moisture-bearing fronts were forecast. As we move into early December it’s less likely we can expect any precipitation to be rain or quick-melting snow to keep combines moving every day.
I’ve noticed fewer loads being brought in by dairy farmers – who each year hope for a good crop – offering a few acres of extra corn to sell for grain. Because they don’t have large volumes to transport they often deliver grain to the elevators in gravity boxes or smaller trucks. This year it’s not that they didn’t have a good corn crop, but instead is due to a short supply of quality hay forage made this summer. They needed many of those extra corn acres for silage to supplement their dairy ration’s roughage needs.
Temperatures that were warmer than normal along with rain drew frost back out of the ground. That allowed for some additional field work and manure spreading to be completed. The warmer temperatures also reduced the pressure on propane supplies; many area suppliers resumed farm deliveries. But just as supplies began to move throughout the countryside a railroad-worker strike in Canada threatens to tighten supplies again.