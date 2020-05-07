We were fortunate this past fall to finish our stalk-chopping and chisel plowing. Not everybody did.
Earlier than most years we did our maintenance and tire checks on the machinery. We also changed the oil in our AC 7000 and AC 200. Using outdated machinery has its drawbacks, with numerous repairs and constant watchfulness. Old welds are re-inspected after every few hours. Our shop gives us ample opportunity to do our own repairs with its many saws for metal and wood. A drill press was recently used to make brackets. The welder is invaluable.
In April we began ripping up the earth with our digger; rock picking commenced. They need to be picked when they are small; otherwise they seem to grow bigger. Then with urea spread, we incorporated it into the soil with the disc. Next the cultimulcher conditioned the soil into beautiful flat fields.
This spring has been dry early so after working the fields with equipment, the seed bed looked to be the best it has in years. Despite less-than-optimal soil temperatures hovering at about 43 degrees the soil condition was perfect.
Looking ahead in weather reports, we listened for chances of rain. The bubble of warm air to our west could not help but move eastward we figured. Rain would come first.
With some trepidation and much forecasting of our own, we began planting corn April 25. We use a gravity wagon to dispense starter fertilizer into the planter bins. Rich had fashioned a “shovel” out of plywood and metal years ago. It’s bolted into the bucket of our CBT tractor. Fill the shovel, position it over the bin and dump it in. It’s easier on the back than those dreaded bags. Our 28 acres were all in by the next evening as the sun sank. With a big sigh and a late supper trip to Culver’s drive-through, we rested and said a prayer.
Moisture began with a bit of drizzle April 27. The next day it rained again and by Thursday morning we had .9 inch. No flooding because the ground had been aching for the moisture.
Neighboring farms have also been heavy at fieldwork. On a re-supply trip to town April 30, we saw many acres planted to corn and grain drills at work.