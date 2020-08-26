We can now only rate our corn crop as “good.” No amount of future rain will benefit the crop in any meaningful way.
The kernels are beginning to dent. Cornstalks have decent girth yet there has been little moisture for them to transport. This year the ears are not long and fat, but shorter and not as well filled out. We had great hopes earlier in the year but then this is our reality. Areas of heavy wildlife damage were also noted; the food plot for wildlife has been decimated. The ridges in our cornfields show marked “dry-down.” Fall is advancing.
Our soybeans look drought-stressed with their leaves pointing toward the sky as though they are praying for rain. A gracious plenty of bean pods are noted. But the lower pods have medium-sized beans at best, with the top pods needing much more improvement. We join the crop in praying for rain.
On the upside weed control has been fairly successful this year. Different chemicals, strategies and a little hand-pulling all contributed to that gain. Insect damage is minimal. We rotate our cropland between winter wheat, corn and soybeans to avoid a lot of it. The lack of rain has certainly affected any crop still in the fields.
Nearby alfalfa has been slow to re-grow after its third cutting. What there is looks healthy; there just isn’t a lot of it yet. Hay-making conditions have been perfect with the reduced humidity. Small grains appear to be finished.
Fall is coming fast. It’s time to be thinking about harvest on our farm, but watching the grain markets is gut-wrenching.
The farming community of Wisconsin sends its prayers to our Iowa brethren. May they find hope and faith among their ruined fields and property.