From the Fields: Ellie and Rich Kluetzman

We’ve been helping our wildlife every year by planting a food plot of corn. It’s left to stand through the winter for whatever creature needs it. In the spring Rich combines what is left and we then use it to feed birds during the summer. After the gun-deer season this year we checked it. We knew it was heavily foraged already, but the inspection showed little is left.
If we are to believe the seed companies, the single biggest way to increase crop yields is to buy better seed. Selecting the best seed for a soil type and nutrient base takes research. Ellie found a wealth of information on a co-op’s website. Detailed soil testing is the place to start; fall is the time to do it. Don’t neglect to check for micronutrients. Don’t choose just based on expense. An agronomist should be a producer’s best friend when decisions are made for spring or even fall applications. We work the soil, our greatest farm asset. Let it do its best to work for us.
There is a new COVID-influenced U.S. Department of Agriculture program that allows for many options in crop-insurance reporting and payments. Look at the list of eligible “flexibilities;” we encourage everyone to do so. The list held some surprises like “replant self-certification.” Also there has been notification of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – CARES – Act of 2020 commodity-loan flexibilities. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information. USDA-Farm Service Agency office workers have answers to any questions.
In conclusion to this year of reporting we would like to acknowledge input from our neighbors and our partners in agribusiness. They know who they are; we thank them.
Enjoy the Christmas season. Ever the optimists, we farmers have faith in the coming year’s triumph. God bless you all.
Ellie and Rich Kluetzman own and operate an 84-acre cash-cropping farm near Columbus. Both are semi-retired but are steadfast in continuing to farm. The acreage is small, the equipment old, but they love nurturing the deep fertile soil in step with nature – whatever the challenges. They cherish being witness to the Lord’s miracle of turning seed into a bountiful harvest.
