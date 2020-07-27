The week of July 12 was a big one for our corn. The tassels continued their emergence and fine silks appeared on the stalks. As ears began to set we were rewarded with some good rainfalls. Heat and humidity set the fields for making their own environmental bubbles. Thick sturdy stalks held the corn upright through some of the heavier winds we’ve experienced.
Weed control is optimal in the corn. There’s no sign of pests; even the Japanese beetles are now absent. They may not be real trouble for corn but I don’t like to see them anywhere. We’re watching for silk beetle damage; there’s none so far.
Our soybeans continue to blossom and set pods from bottom to top. They’re gaining nice height with somewhat regular rainfalls. There’s little damage from insects.
We observed the first wheat being harvested July 21 in our area. The scent of wheat chaff hit the nose a moment before spotting two huge combines. One was working away; the other seemed to have a sickle issue. Two men were bent over their work; one with a pry-bar and the other with advice. A baler was also beginning with determination. A small chance of rain was hurrying them all along.
Wheat is coming in with moisture between 13.3 percent and 14.5 percent. Data on yields is limited as of this writing but two nearby fields came in at 77 bushels and 74 bushels per acre. That farmer said test weights were in the 57 range with no sign of disease.
Oats appear to be coming along with harvest not far off. Second-crop alfalfa has been finished and the third cutting is coming on heavy. There’s been strong re-growth in advance of the upcoming cycle of cut, dry, rake and bale.