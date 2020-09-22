Nobody can deny that fall is here. Frost and freeze warnings have covered much of the state of Wisconsin at least once. Our growing season is coming to a rapid close.
Our major cash crop of corn is drying nicely; the rainy stretch neither helped nor hurt it. Examination of cob and kernels showed one variety of seed for corn-on-corn ground had 16 rows and an ear length of 8.5 inches. The variety planted on former wheat ground had 18 rows and an ear length of 8.5 inches. The kernels were long and deep. Both fields displayed the distinctive black layer denoting maturity. We will need to combine four rows of corn off our fields soon to access our soybeans.
Soybean fields are almost completely yellow; many top leaves have fallen, exposing the uppermost pods. Our fields went from looking sparsely populated this spring to a burgeoning crop. We are certainly more optimistic after the rains of mid- to late August. We counted the number of pods on one stalk; 52 were present. While not all will see fruition, they were there. One neighboring field is looking close to harvest. We expect to hear a combine rolling through it soon enough.
A lot of corn silage has been chopped and put up. The plastic-covered heaps grow larger by the day. Footage of a silo tipping over after being filled the day before was dramatic; what a shame. Thankfully nobody was hurt.
Hay cropping for a fourth time this year has been underway at varying times according to the rhythm and workload of each farmer’s schedule. It’s been a good year for hay and alfalfa – good but not great.
We have not begun the switchover of our combine to soybeans because we’re still painting the house exterior. We’re half-finished with that. It takes a while with two “past-their-prime” painters doing the work.
The only garden crops remaining are beets, carrots, Brussel sprouts, squash and peppers. The parsnips will remain until early spring.