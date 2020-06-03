Our corn planting was complete April 26. The first spikes of corn reported back May 13, but with a full month since planting we don’t believe every sprout has pushed through yet. Every day we are still finding newly emerged plants. The cornfield with the most litter from this past year’s harvest was the last to show green. A little rain coupled with warmer temperatures coaxed the final field to emerge.
With occasional small doses of quarter-inch rain during the week of May 17, the week then ended with light rain and mist May 22-23. The moisture was welcome because it compelled the soybeans to show. Green-yellow sprouts slowly uncoiled themselves from the soil.
A wave of warmth finally enveloped the area May 19, which led to heat and humidity during the next week. A lack of a good rain was felt by the land; we were teased by thunderheads going north, east and west of us. A rain dance was considered but one wasn’t necessary. The morning of May 28 the heavens opened. What started as a nice gentle rain soon became a pounding tempest. The rain came down so hard and at such an angle that we became wet from working inside a shed under the eave vent. The tile drains will be working overtime.
A thorough tour of our fields May 26 proved a great germination rate on our corn this spring. Populations are strong if irregular in height. Soybeans continue to emerge just as the corn did – irregular but strong.
Time between field checks has been spent preparing our sprayer; the weeds in our wettest cornfield are becoming aggressive. A new tire needed to be mounted. It was so much easier at 87 degrees than it would have been at any time this past winter – but sweatier. A new sprayer pump was installed and hoses reconnected.
Winter rye has been cut nearby. The lack of rain and cool weather early this season seems to have delayed the first cutting of alfalfa in our area. It’s more than a foot high so any day now it should commence.