We were in the home stretch of painting our farmhouse while every other farmer seemed to be intent on harvest. During the first week of October the roar of nearby combines at work spurred us through those last few days.
Without a break between we began harvest Oct. 9 by taking off eight rows of corn along our field lane. Our Gleaner F is wider than the lane; in order to access the soybean fields we must take some corn off. That corn was at 20 percent – already better than 2019. Even though harvest for us continued until Nov. 23 in 2019, moisture was never better than 22.4 percent.
After changing the heads, checking fluids and adjusting clearances we checked the weather. There was a chance for rain Oct. 12 so we did a quick crop check. The soybean pods opened easily and the beans cracked nicely when bitten. It was full steam ahead. We finished before that predicted rain.
Combining beans this year went smoothly, with only one plug-up and no breakdowns. If one could say there was a problem at all it would be that the dust was worse this year. One neighbor who was harvesting beans in a bit of a hollow was all but swallowed up by the cloud of choking dust he raised. We could barely make out the John Deere green.
We managed 51 bushels per acre on beans with an average moisture of 12 percent. Average test weight was 57.65.
Our two Allis-Chalmers tractors worked in tandem to prepare the soybean ground for winter-wheat planting. Once complete we dumped our seed into the grain drill and commenced to sowing it; a chance of rain was in the forecast. The wheat seed was left from the past year’s failed attempt to put it in the ground so we planted heavily. Ellie rode on the foot-board sweeping the last grains into the feed rolls. Rain clouds had gathered to the west but they produced no rain after all.
We’re moving on to changing the combine heads again to return to corn harvest. Throttle up!
Good luck to everyone out there. Let’s pray for a safe and profitable harvest season.