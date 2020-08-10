Welcome rain continued along the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior as July ended and August began. With some nights in the 50-degree range one hates to think of it, but fall is approaching on the edge of the early-morning breeze. Jump into Lake Superior at 6 a.m. and the water may be warmer than the air!
Hay harvest continues. Baling slowed for a few days due to rain but has resumed with drier weather. Many farmers continue to report lighter yields of hay due to drought conditions earlier in the season. Corn and beans have bounced back and are looking good for this time of the season in many areas.
Farms and orchards in the Bayfield Fruit Loop have fresh produce in abundance. Some growers and vendors are reporting three times the usual traffic at markets this summer. Blueberries, black currants, gooseberries, raspberries, herbs, beans, cucumbers and garlic are available as well as fresh and frozen fruit, wines and hard cider. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for more information.
Farm markets boast fresh produce, cut flowers, preserves, eggs and honey; visit websites for details. Most farm stores and roadside stands are open and doing brisk summer trade. Pandemic hygiene, mask use and social distancing improved after Wisconsin’s governor issued a statewide order on the subject. Most people are willing to follow leadership if it leads to the public good.
American kestrel young and Bald Eaglets have fledged and are nearly done with flight school. Lessons on finding food continue. Mornings are now quiet as bird territories hard-fought-for weeks ago are now forgotten. Migrants are preparing to head south and year-round residents are fattening themselves for the lean months. Forest plants are displaying a duller mature green with some leaves turning yellow. Some maples are sporting patches of red and orange.
Mushroom hunters know one doesn’t need to go to the ocean to find lobsters. They’re in boreal remnants and newer forests now in northern Wisconsin. Can black trumpets be far behind? Mullein, a nonnative plant with many uses, is blooming along the edges of fields.
The affairs of nature seem settled compared to the affairs of humans. Wild things use time to prepare for the coming winter. Sometimes humans deny what they can plainly see coming.