From the Fields: Jason Maloney

The first days of November along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast were unseasonably warm and pleasant. By the weekend of the change to Standard Time much-needed rain had come to parts of the coast, along with more-seasonable cool temperatures.
In olden days an eclipse was thought to be a sign not to be taken lightly. The sign could be good or bad, depending upon the interpretation of it. It was interesting that a full lunar eclipse of took place before dawn on Election Day. As the polls closed Election Day, rain began falling. The first soaking rain of 2022 for many in the far north lasted until Veterans Day.
By the weekend before Wisconsin’s gun-deer season, freezing-cold weather had come to the north. That cold was forecast to remain in far-northern Wisconsin at least through Thanksgiving.
The gales of November returned around the anniversary of the sinking of the laker Edmond Fitzgerald during a huge storm Nov. 10. The 729-foot ship was lost in 1975 with all 29 hands on board, in the open lake not far from the safety of Whitefish Bay. The Fitz supposedly had structural defects and may have sustained damage, possibly from hitting a shoal in high seas during the huge storm. The ship is believed to have submerged suddenly and plunged to the bottom while it was still under power. The lost crew is memorialized annually along Lake Superior’s south shore.
The dry days in early November were perfect for field work. Corn-chopping was mostly done with harvest for grain progressing. Soybeans were mostly out of fields. Fall tillage was progressing nicely and looked to be more than half finished in most places. By the time the rains came, some had begun the chores that had been put off during the frenzy of harvesting.
Signs of winter are appearing. Snow fences are going up along exposed areas of highway. Thanksgiving decorations are out. Quick-hitch snowplows are at the ready in many yards. Snowblowers are also serviced and ready. Summer shovels, hoes and rakes have been put away, with snow shovels appearing on porches. Fields that had been lush with crops only weeks ago are in brown slumber.
Farm markets are a happy memory and Fruit Loop orchards in the Bayfield Peninsula are mostly closed for the season. But as Thanksgiving approaches locally grown food and value-added products are still plentiful at farm stores, food co-ops and through community-supported-agriculture subscriptions. Occasional holiday fairs have been advertised in newspapers and online. Available produce and products include cider, frozen berries, squash, pumpkins, beets, carrots, cabbage, apples, onions, garlic, greenhouse-grown salad greens, cannabidiol – CBD – products, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, mustard, syrup, wine, beer, mead, hard cider, spirits and more. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork and chicken are available as are fresh eggs. Locally produced fiber, accessories and soaps remain available in farm stores. Check online or call ahead for farm-store hours and produce availability.
Bough harvest is in full swing, with balsam boughs making their way from northern forests to wreath and garland displays in towns and cities.
Hunters were preparing for gun-deer season. Almost all of Wisconsin has an overabundance of deer that are browsing white pine, cedar and hemlock seedlings to the point that the signature trees of the north woods are not regenerating in most of the north. But still many hunters complain of not being able to see enough deer. Old timers wonder if the lack of luck is due to new hunting methods. The old folks remember studying the forest for deer sign and watching habits of deer in-season. They’d stalk or post or drive – working hard to put meat on the table. Some old folks still only carry a single bullet when hunting deer. They would have scoffed at the idea of hunting from the living room. But now heated cabins in the sky – enclosed deer stands – are spotted along fields, fence rows and forest clearings. Some of the new stands have kitchens, bathrooms and entertainment centers. Some are rumored to have saunas and hot tubs. Hunting once meant taking a break from modern life to experience nature and maybe harvest a deer to sustain a family during the long winter. Evidently for some people, hunting is now just going to another furnished room. Maybe some modern hunters don’t have much luck because they aren’t really hunting; they are just spending recreation time distracted in a different cozy room.
Reflecting on the year thus far there is much for which we should be thankful. Democracy prevailed in our recent election. Since neither side won a landslide victory, compromise will be necessary – as it always is in a successful republic. And many still have abundance to share with friends, neighbors and strangers. As if the year and its seasons have not zipped by quickly enough, now the thought of all the tasks that must still be completed in 2022 bobs to the surface of one’s consciousness. Don’t panic! We still have – gulp – about a month until Christmas and the new year.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.