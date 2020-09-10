August ended and September began with cold rains. Many days high temperatures were in the low-70s with some lows in the 40s. With the sun rising after 6 a.m. and setting before 8 p.m., the days are shortening noticeably. The growing season is drawing to a close as fall creeps in. Jack Frost is lurking in low spots but all are hoping he stays inactive for a few more weeks. The warmth of Lake Superior should protect nearby orchards and farms from frost for a time. Some organic growers say it’s a good year for slugs.
Haying continued as September began. Farmers who have a light hay harvest are wondering how much prices of feed will increase, and how much prices of meat will decrease. Corn chopping has commenced. Beans are looking good, as is pasture. The only part of the lakeshore that is abnormally dry is the area around Superior.
Orchards, vineyards and farms in the Bayfield Fruit Loop and the greater Chequamegon Bay region, including Mooningwanekaaning, are brimming with fruits, vegetables, meats, and precious potations and confections. Blueberries and raspberries are available. More apple varieties are ripe including Dudley, Whitney Crab, Duchess, Melba and Transparent. A large array of vegetables from squash to cucumbers, beets to carrots, and tomatoes, onions, garlic and more await hungry consumers. Fresh-pressed cider, honey, syrup, jam, apple butter, wine, hard cider, cider donuts and pies are too good to resist. Visit https://bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ for more information.
Jewelweed is blooming near Lake Superior. Hummingbirds hungrily devour the flower’s nectar as they prepare for the long migration south. Some folks use sap from the plant as a soothing balm or an ingredient for soap. Mushrooms dot the forest floor. Loons are migrating but have not yet begun their season of silence. Beautiful loon calls still pierce the chill of lakeside mornings. Some crafty Pileated Woodpeckers are supplementing their diet with apples fresh on the tree.
It’s difficult to fathom the peace of the land, water and woods so close to human-made strife. Not all the beings in nature get along, but they have come to respectful and fruitful relationships during many eons together on the face of the Earth. Will our own species learn from them – or take them with us when we go? What balm soothes human relations?