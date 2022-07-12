From the Fields: Jason Maloney

It is hard to ignore a lake large enough to make its own weather. Lake Superior dominates Wisconsin’s northern region – Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties. Ask hardy swimmers and they will say the lake seems colder this summer.
The year 2022 has so far brought much-needed moisture to the area. Drought conditions that prevailed for the past two growing seasons have subsided. It seems there is either not enough or too much. And so it was this spring. There was too little warmth. The entire spring along the lake saw temperatures colder than average. At times there was too much rain that delayed planting, especially in low fields. But in spite of it most folks believe we’re in a better place this year, so long as we continue to have adequate moisture and some warmth.
In early July haying is in progress with some producers still working on their first crop. A fair amount of corn missed the old “knee high by the 4th of July” benchmark due to cold nights and days – and for some because of late planting. Small grains are looking good. Pastures in most places are lush and green.
The farms in the Bayfield Fruit Loop and the rest of the area around Chequamegon Bay had the promise of abundant fruit and berries later this summer; trees and berry plants are loaded with unripe fruit. Strawberries are available in limited quantities – pre-picked and “pick your own.”
Farm stores are open and farm markets are in full swing. There are abundant supplies of local beef, pork, chicken and alpaca – and even whole lambs to order. Early-summer vegetables are abundant with a selection of lettuce, spinach, chard, onions and more. Fresh eggs are available. Local producers of beer, cider, mead, wine, spirits and soft drinks are well-stocked and welcoming customers. Local flour, preserves and baked goods tempt visitors. Be sure to call ahead or check online for hours and availability as stock of many items is limited. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ as well as farm and farm-market websites.
Foragers report finding an excellent variety of wild spring greens. Some report finding limited amounts of oyster mushroom. Partridge berries are abundant on the floor of some boreal-forest remnants. Many are monitoring the progress of wild June-berry and blueberry crops. Both look good in many areas. Due to the cold some thimbleberry was still blooming in early July on the Lake Superior shore.
Forest babies are abundant. Fawns are extremely common. Some lucky folks have seen bear cubs. In the trees and along the shore are blue-heron and green-heron young in flight school. Young wild aviators are making crash landings here and there. American kestrel young are fledging. Bald eagle young are starting to venture away from the nest in home trees. Many made it through the stress of human neighbors setting off mortars and rockets for days around Independence Day. Humans are poor neighbors for wild creatures much of the time.
Every year brings new challenges and new blessings. This year we still have the pandemic, and we have inflation brought on by that pandemic and the war in Europe. But we don’t have war here. Folks are still experiencing short supplies of goods brought on by the breakdown of the “just in time” worldwide supply chain. But in the country around Chequamegon Bay there is an abundant supply of local food. Local producers try to keep prices reduced because they know their customers as friends. And those customers buy from local farmers because they respect them and appreciate the fact they work hard to feed us. But there’s hunger lurking just around the corner or right out in the open in much of the world.
And there’s a good crop of campaign signs sprouting up along roadsides all across northern Wisconsin. Let’s hope they grow a harvest of honest folks who love democracy. Truly serving the public in elected office is a hard job, especially in our electronic age. May we have a peaceful election season.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.