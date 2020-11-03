A few days of freezing drizzle, rain and intermittent snow went a long way toward curing dry conditions at the tag end of the growing season along the south shore of Lake Superior. At least three measurable snow falls, some as much as 6 inches, fell on parts of the Bayfield Peninsula in the last half of October.
Some farmers have finished bean harvest. Corn harvest continues with good progress the second half of October. Both bean and corn harvest are ahead of the previous year. Crop yields are reduced in drier areas. Fall tillage is ahead of 2019, about half complete. Most winter wheat has emerged. Most pasture is reported to be fair or better.
Most farm markets have closed for the season. Many farm stores and orchards have closed as well. Other farm stores remain open year-round and much local produce remains available. Items include pasture-fed meats, eggs, local milk and ice cream, apple cider, beer, wine, mead, honey, syrup, flour, yarn and preserves. Visit www.feastbythebay.org/listing-of-local-farms for more information.
It was a short growing season. Precipitation was lacking in some areas, but extreme humidity caused mildew that damaged some crops. Prolonged heat caused discomfort for hogs, causing reduced slaughter weight.
But bees did well. It was a wonderful tomato season. Customers at farms and orchards seemed driven by uncertainty and so buying came in waves. Overall it was a good season for farm-to-table operations. The National Weather Service and Wooly Bear Caterpillars are predicting a long and snowy winter.
Foragers have reported plentiful mushrooms and berries for those who hunt nature’s bounty. Hunters have had a good fall and look forward to the rest of the season.
As the harvest season draws to a close we seem to be in constant discussion of freedoms and rights. It’s odd there’s little discussion of the responsibilities that go with them. Is brotherly love not all it’s cracked up to be, or is it just too much work? Maybe it’s just a matter of time before some bright spark convinces folks that stopping at stop signs is an infringement on rights and freedoms. How did our ancestors persevere through difficult times? Was it rugged individualism or coming together for common goals?
Pulling together to meet common needs this winter will ensure we are still around to help each other come spring. And spring will come!