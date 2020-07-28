The heavens opened the second and third full weeks of July to relieve most drought conditions along Lake Superior.
Haying continued to progress. Due to earlier dry conditions, many fields had light harvests. Some farmers harvested a light second crop in hopes of rain and a good third crop. With rain and predictions of more moisture and warmth to come, they likely made a good choice. Corn and beans in most fields weathered the dryness and are bounding skyward with the recent moisture. Pasture is improving.
Growers for farm markets are delighted with the rains. Many had been eking out survival for their crops by watering where possible. Those crops are rebounding now from Moningwanakauning – Madeline Island – to inland fields. Farm markets are loaded with fresh greens, squash, berries, preserves, meats, herbs, honey and eggs.
Orchards in and around the Bayfield Fruit Loop have blueberries, raspberries, currants, gooseberries and cherries. Strawberry season is ending. Many orchards and farms have preserves, honey and syrup. Call ahead to check for availability. Visit bayfield.org and click on "Berry Farm & Orchard report" for more information.
Cooler weather arrived with the new moon. Hens are happier; egg production is increasing. Some producers may credit improvement in laying to hatchets displayed in henhouses for inspiration but it’s likely those “Get Tough” tactics had no positive effect. The hens say the chicken came first, then the egg. Treat the hens well and they’ll lay. Maybe the Beatitudes apply to chickens as well as to people.
Thimbleberry bushes are showing delicate red berries in forests along Lake Superior. Fireweed and Joe Pie Weed are in bloom. Bunch Berry is ripe in boreal-forest remnants along the lakeshore. In secret places the forest floor and fence rows are blanketed with Chanterelle mushrooms.
Nationally there have been mixed messages regarding pandemic hygiene. Wisconsin’s legislature has not agreed with the governor regarding mask orders. Local governments are taking the lead in pandemic public safety; that can affect small businesses including farm markets. Many customers take precautions to keep farmers and vendors safe. Some counties in Wisconsin have issued advisory public-health instructions requesting masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Check local guidelines before visiting farms and markets.