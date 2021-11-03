From the Fields: Jason Maloney

October began with the big Apple Festival in Bayfield, Wisconsin. All things apple were available. Thousands of pies, doughnuts, caramel-dipped apples and more were passed to hungry mouths by the frenzied hands of visitors to shops and orchards. The number of apple varieties available was amazing. But the apple celebration always has a tinge of sorrow for worshipers of summer because it means fall is firmly in charge.
Jack Frost is a secretive fellow; his plans are unpredictable. He visited the land around Chequamegon Bay late in the spring and caused a lot of damage, especially inland. Folks were wondering if he would appear by the fall equinox but he didn’t. That had some thinking perhaps he would appear with the full moon. But of course only Jack knows for sure. Though everyone knew the end of the growing season was near, in early October farmers and farm markets were enjoying the last days of extended warm weather. Hardy folks were still swimming in Lake Superior.
Drought firmly extended a hold on the whole of Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast. Though some farms received enough rain from isolated storms late in the summer for a second crop of hay, many did not. Most land around Lake Superior now has a rain deficit of several inches for the year.
Some fires still rage out of control in October in Minnesota and Ontario. Folks are hoping for fall rain to moisten the dry forests and fields. Some say the drought has lessened the brilliant colors in the hardwood forests, but there are still plenty of brilliant colors to see along country roads.
Many report being well along with corn chopping. Dry field conditions are making fieldwork progress quickly. Beans are ripening. With hay short and expensive some are culling herds. Others report raising fewer hogs and are holding plans for next year to see how much grain prices increase. Producers are reporting some future slots available at butchers. Producers of grass-fed meat are reporting good sales, especially as prices for conventional meat increase in supermarkets.
Foragers are finding fall mushrooms. Some are gathering tea and medicine in the fields and forests. Wild raspberry, wintergreen and mint are being dried for the winter. There’s a good crop of wild rosehips; many are drying for winter tea.
Farm stores remain open in October; many will be open all winter. Most farm markets will continue into October, but visitors should call ahead to confirm closing dates. Some community-supported-agriculture subscriptions are sold out. Apples, pears, pumpkins, squash, tomatoes, garlic, onions, potatoes, cauliflower, cultivated mushrooms and more produce is available. There is an abundant supply of local pasture-fed meat and eggs. Fresh local greens of many varieties are still available. There’s a good supply of local fiber, flour, pancake mix, mustard seed, dairy products, milk, ice cream and sheep-milk cheese. Locally made beer, mead, hard cider, wine and spirits are available. Honey, syrup and preserves continue to tempt visitors. Call ahead and check farm websites for availability and store hours. Visit www.feastbythebay.org for more information.
Don’t forget to order a turkey. Thanksgiving is just around the corner!
Many Bayfield Fruit Loop orchards close for the season in October. But some remain open while pressing cider and making preserves. Call ahead to confirm which orchards are still open. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for more information and for a current report on produce available in the Bayfield Fruit Loop.
Mother would say time goes faster as we grow older. Some elders teach we are also in a period in history where time speed increases. It seems they’re correct. The days, weeks and months fly past in a flash. How can it already be autumn? Try not to worry about it though until hearing the bells on Santa’s sleigh … in less than 90 short days!
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.