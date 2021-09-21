From the Fields: Jason Maloney

Grandpa always used to say in early fall there is food to beat the band. So it is this year in far-northern Wisconsin. It’s the time of wonderful bounty with a myriad of fruits, vegetables, meats and nearly all produce imaginable to tempt visitors and residents.
Beautiful rain provided a respite from drought along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore the last days of August. The first two weeks of September were mostly dry, but more rain came at the start of the third week with more in the forecast.
Still drought continued all across the Lake Superior Basin, with some tributaries drying completely. The water level in the big lake dropped to less than normal levels. In the forests the duff is moist, but the soil is dry.
Wildfire danger in northern Wisconsin abated for the moment. Smoke and haze from wildfires in both the United States and Canada mostly lifted, but the fires in Minnesota and Ontario continue to rage.
The dry weather has made for good field conditions for harvest and fall field work. Many are reporting great progress with both. Some are far enough ahead to start working through the lists of repairs and maintenance. This past winter was mild. Some are predicting another mild winter by observing the small size of firewood piles in some yards. Maybe the weather prognosticators should stick to the stripes on wooly bear caterpillars!
Looking to the Fall Equinox and beyond we see change coming quickly. Shortening days, lower sun in the sky and fall colors are lighting up the woods a little more each day. It’s the time of abundance. The time is now to harvest and put up food for the winter to sustain both humans and our wild neighbors in the fields and forests. It has been a mast year in the north. But dry conditions have caused the mast, though plentiful in some areas, to be on the light and imperfect side.
Foragers found mushrooms after the rainy days. Their eyes were peeled for the hen of the woods. Folks are gathering leaves for winter tea and seasoning. Sweet fern, sweet gale, wild raspberry, Labrador tea and more were ready for picking.
Around Chequamegon Bay folks are preparing for the Bayfield Apple Fest to be held the first three days of October. The apples are cooperating. Varieties available in September at Bayfield Fruit Loop orchards included Hume, Zestar, Cortland, Gala, Honeycrisp, Melba, McIntosh, Greening and Priscilla. Fresh-pressed cider and hard cider is available. Visit bayfield.org/festivals-events/bayfield-apple-festival for more information.
Farm stores and farm markets remained open in September and business was brisk. Folks were snapping up available winter community-supported-agriculture subscriptions. Grapes, raspberries, pears, melons, pumpkins, squash, plums, tomatoes, garlic, onions, potatoes, cauliflower, cultivated mushrooms and more are available. There’s an abundant supply of local pasture-fed meat and eggs. Fresh local greens of many varieties are available. There’s a good supply of local fiber, dairy products, milk, ice cream and sheep-milk cheese. Locally made beer, mead, hard cider, wine and spirits are available. Honey, syrup and preserves continue to tempt visitors. Call ahead and check farm websites for availability and store hours. Visit www.feastbythebay.org and bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for more information.
Surrounded with so much locally produced excellent-quality food, it’s difficult for many of us to imagine how it is that folks in our own community and all across our nation can be going hungry. Some are working to solve the problem by helping folks learn how to grow and preserve food. Others are donating to food banks. Folks in the countryside tend to have a generous streak. Many can take care of themselves and others. They care about neighbors and strangers alike. Maybe that’s why so many of us love life in the country.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.