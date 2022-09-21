From the Fields: Jason Maloney

September’s full moon had come and gone by the time the month was half-spent. Fall Equinox was before us. Summer was dry but humid on Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore as the drought continued for a third year. Hardy swimmers along Lake Superior reported colder lake water than in recent years. By the last days of summer in September the water level in Lake Superior was markedly lower.
Parts of far-northern Wisconsin had received much-needed rain by the third full week in September. The rain was spotty though, with some producers reporting bone-dry soil just a few inches down. Pastures had greened but the rain came too late to prevent the need to supplement livestock on-pasture with hay. The rain also came too late for stunted grain crops on some fields. Corn chopping was in full swing as the second half of September began.
At mid-month farm markets, roadside stands and farm stores around Chequamegon Bay were well-stocked with fresh locally grown food. Apples were available on the Bayfield Peninsula, with customers choosing from Zestar, Hume, Fuji, Melba, Dudley, McIntosh, Wealthy and Maiden Blush. Other fresh local produce and products in early September included fall raspberries, squash, pumpkins, mums, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, cucumbers, apple-cider doughnuts, cookies, cannabidiol – CBD – products, muffins, pies, flatbread, scones, bars, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, syrup, wine, beer, hard cider, spirits and more. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork, chicken and alpaca meat was available as were fresh eggs. Locally produced fiber and accessories were available in farm stores. Check online or call ahead for farm-market and farm-store hours as well as produce availability. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ and bit.ly/WImarkets for more information.
Foragers are continuing to pick and preserve wild apples. With recent rains stimulating mushrooms, many are looking for Hen of the Woods and Black Trumpets. Others are gathering rose hips for jelly or winter tea. Leaves are being gathered and dried for tea and medicine.
Some are working frantically to can and freeze, preserving food for themselves for the long winter. Others are gathering food for friends, family and strangers who will be in need during the coming months. Fuel prices have dipped lately, but most are still concerned about heating costs, transportation costs and inflation rippling through the economy.
It seems like a lot of folks are in such a hurry. They drive too fast, talk too fast and message too fast; it seems like their speed deprives them of civility and common sense. England’s Queen Elizabeth died in early September and many folks around the world mourned sincerely. She was widely popular. But folks who thought highly of her couldn’t say if she was liberal or conservative. They didn’t know her opinion on a lot of the changing issues that seem to anger folks daily. There were a lot of things she never spoke about in public. It just may be that her calm, steady and deliberative manner rose above the chaos we see in much of our world now. Nobody ever accused the late queen of being in a big hurry.
But there is one thing we should all hurry to do. We each should enjoy each precious autumn day to the hilt. Warm fall memories will serve us well in the cold winter ahead.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.