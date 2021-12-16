From the Fields: Jason Maloney

For the second-consecutive year drought stalked northern Wisconsin. This year it extended into the entire basin that feeds water into Lake Superior. By December the big lake was noticeably lower. That was also true of inland lakes, rivers and streams. By mid-December the precipitation deficit for the year was several inches.
For the most part temperatures remained warmer than average. Farmers in the Chequamegon Bay area reported overall good crop yields in spite of the dryness. For some, just enough rain came in time to save late-crop hay. Some reported haying as late as November. Others who had less rain had success due to the work they had done to improve soil with organic matter. But pasture was light and some producers needed to cull stock due to inflated feed prices. Though predictions for this winter include heavy precipitation, it had not appeared by mid-month.
Foragers also reported problems with drought. Wild-berry gathering was spotty at best along the whole of the Lake Superior shore. Even the famous Jampot, a bakery and jam store run by the Holy Protection Monastery on the Keweenaw Peninsula near Eagle Harbor, Michigan, had a berry shortage. In normal years that area is wet year-round. In 2021 it was so dry that wild strawberries were nonexistent and thimble berries were scarce, leading to shortages of the wild jams preferred by customers. Around Chequamegon Bay wild blueberry and june berry were scarce for most pickers. Many wild mushrooms were scarce due to dryness. But wild herbs and teas were still found in abundance.
In spite of the weather local food is still available in abundance in December. With farm markets closed for the season, some indoor and outdoor pop-up markets are being held around Chequamegon Bay. Farm stores remain open. There’s a good supply of squash, garlic, onions, potatoes and more available along the lakeshore. There’s an abundant supply of local pasture-fed meat and eggs. There’s a good supply of local fiber, flour, pancake mix, mustard seed, milk, ice cream and sheep-milk cheese. Local sauerkraut and other fermented goodies could be found. Locally made beer, mead, hard cider, wine and spirits are available. Honey, syrup and preserves continued to tempt visitors and grace local tables. Locally grown CBD – cannabidiol – products are in stock. Call ahead and check farm websites for availability and store hours. Visit www.feastbythebay.org for more information.
Shipping traffic at Port Duluth Superior continued to be heavy. The shipping season for ocean-going “salties” ends in late December. The shipping season ends for lakers in January. It looks to be a big year for shipments of iron ore. Grain shipments lagged behind for much of the year, but activity increased as the end of open water loomed.
As 2021 draws to a close we have much for which to give thanks. Prices are increasing due to supply-chain problems but food remains abundant. People of good will continue to help neighbors, friends and strangers alike. Though some news outlets fixate and concentrate attention on every negative story worldwide, most folks are still good-hearted and honest. When we look around our own neighborhood, good far outweighs bad.
So we look to the future with hope and we know the future can be bright. Merry Christmas, happy solstice, happy Kwanzaa and may you have a good holiday, whichever holiday you observe. And may all have a happy new year!
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.