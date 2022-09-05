From the Fields: Jason Maloney

If time really does ebb and flow we must be in a very fast flow judging by the speed with which summer passed. Many wished to put on the brakes as we slid through Labor Day, then headlong toward autumn. The fleeting time of great abundance at farm markets, farm stores and roadside stands lasts only a few short weeks during this bountiful time of year. And like all times of the year, the best thing to do is enjoy all by making the best of each day.
Moisture from the early part of the growing season nourished crops along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast. But the region, as well as parts of western Wisconsin, was in moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions as August melted into September. A few areas had rain from scattered storms but much of the Lake Superior coast had little precipitation for the third-consecutive summer. The dryness stunted yields in some grain and hay fields. Many pastures were short and turning brown. Some producers were supplementing pasture by feeding hay. Yields of some berry varieties and some market gardens were also impacted. But others that received the spotty rain had good yields.
Worldwide grain prices had stabilized and dropped somewhat as August turned to September. But those who are looking to feed stock through the winter have a feeling that prices will remain elevated. Much of the world is dry; major food-producing areas in Asia, Europe and North America have drought. Parts of our world are threatened by famine. Other places like Pakistan are being flooded by torrential monsoon rains. War in Ukraine is kinking the grain and fertilizer supply chain, causing uncertainty worldwide.
In Wisconsin some producers are culling herds. Some report that meat sales are less than a year ago. It may be that consumer buying habits are changing due to inflated prices in stores and at fuel pumps. Still some producers at local markets were reporting a very successful market season. Success right now seems to depend upon one’s niche.
In spite of the dryness, farm markets, roadside stands and farm stores around Chequamegon Bay are loaded with fresh locally grown food. Apple season has begun on the Bayfield Peninsula with Dudley, Whitney Crab, Transparent, Paula Red, Duchess and Zestar! available fresh from orchards. Other fresh local produce and products in early September include a bumper crop of blueberries, blackberries, fall raspberries, salad greens, green beans, summer squash, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, cucumbers, apple-cider doughnuts, cookies, cannabidiol – CBD – products, muffins, pies, flatbread, scones, bars, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, syrup, wine, beer, hard cider, spirits and more. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork and alpaca meat is available. Locally produced fiber and accessories are tantalizing customers in farm stores. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for farm-market and farm-store hours and produce availability. Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
Foragers are finding wild mushrooms of several varieties including lobsters, hedgehogs, chanterelles and black trumpets. Wild blackberries have been found here and there, but many of the blossoms from spring withered due to the drought. The thimbleberries, wild black cherry and most other wild-berry seasons were finished by August’s end. Many are gathering and drying wild apples, or making applesauce. Some folks are turning their attention to gathering leaves of wild raspberry and other plants for winter tea. Others are digging root crops like wild carrot. Jam and jelly makers are eying rose hips and waiting for wild grapes to ripen.
Forest leaves are turning to the tired green of late summer. A few are changing to hues of red. Bluebead Lily is showing beads and red bunchberries brighten the forest floor. Ferns are browning. Night is leaving later each morning and arriving sooner each evening. Early risers are easily spotting the constellations on the way to fields or milking parlors. A few hummingbirds are still waging combat around feeders but many migrants have left for warm southern destinations. Canada geese are practicing flight in formation. The dark, quiet mornings arrived in August and rolled into September.
One early riser spotted what looked like a glowing string of stars streaking across the dark late-August morning sky. It was an eerie and unnatural sight. But the streak of dots, 48 in all, was not an unidentified flying object for long. Turns out it was just a sign of our modern world – a launch of Space-X satellites into earth’s orbit. No wonder astronomers worry what thousands of satellites will do to the night sky.
People wonder what brings happiness. Likely much happiness comes from knowing what’s enough. When we know what’s enough, we can gauge success. Not knowing what’s enough leads the wealthy and powerful thirsting for more and longing for happiness. But those who know what enough is can follow the Beatitudes and enjoy life. When we know what enough is we have time, food and favors to share with others.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.