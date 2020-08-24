The middle weeks of August were mostly sunny and fair. Due to the spotty nature of the August rainstorms that blew through the area, some of the Lake Superior shore became dry again while some inland areas had an overabundance of moisture. Early-morning temperatures began dipping into the high-40-degree range.
There were many days of warm breezy weather that were good for curing hay. Haymaking continued in earnest. First-crop hay was light in dry areas but many areas with adequate rain had a good subsequent crop harvest. But some report 20 percent to 30 percent less hay yield this season. Corn and beans continue to look good. Most pasture is in good condition with some pasture near Lake Superior in need of rain. Some report late tomato and pumpkin ripening, but early pear ripening.
The brief time of great abundance in the far north is here. Farm stores, stands and farm markets are brimming with summer goodness. Farmers report that demand for produce is outpacing supply in some areas.
Farms and orchards in the Bayfield Fruit Loop have fresh blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. Melba, Transparent and Whitney Crab apples, cider doughnuts and pie are starting the apple season. Fresh vegetables and herbs along with frozen fruit and canned preserves are easily found. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for more information.
Young Canada Geese are practicing flying in V formation under the watchful eyes of goose parents. The geese don’t study geography or cardinal directions. They hatch with much of the knowledge they need to navigate the world.
Foragers are gathering leaves of sweetfern and sweet gale to sweeten homes and season venison this winter. Mushroom hunters are finding hedgehogs, lobsters, chanterelles and black trumpets in the forests near Lake Superior. Goldenrod is in bloom.
Many northern people carefully preserve food for the long winter, the time of the Wendigo. But in today’s world the Wendigo appears at all times of the year, not just in the hungry times of late winter.
It has been a year of uncertainty with droughts, floods, a pandemic, fluctuating commodity prices, international tension and an upcoming national election. But with all the uncertainty, there is an abundance of many crops. Also in abundance are hungry people in our nation and the rest of the world. More than ever, farmers small and large are essential to the wellbeing of all. Maybe more people realize that now.
Mid-August haying reflects the harvest season along Marengo River Road near Marengo, Wisconsin.
A farmer rakes hay into windrows in mid-August along Richardson Road near Marengo, Wisconsin.
Goldenrod blooms along fields in northern Wisconsin. Dry flowers and leaves make refreshing winter tea.
Joe Pye Weed blooms in August in wetlands along Lake Superior.
Fungus among us dot the forest floor near Lake Superior. Learn which are poisonous and which are edible by apprenticing with an experienced mushroom hunter.