The northern coast of Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron counties is on the shore of Lake Superior so the land warms later in spring and often has frost later in fall. Some small growers on Madeline Island can sometimes be weeks behind some mainland farmers. Some areas near the lakeshore still had more than 2 feet of snow pack at the beginning of April, but by the end of the month snow only remained in shady ditches and wooded ravines.
April temperatures were normal – cold. But with dry weather the first three weeks of April spring fieldwork was underway, more advanced the further from the lake the field is. On high fields application of manure and commercial fertilizer was underway. Low spots were still wet from the overabundance of rainfall this past fall, along with snowmelt and late-April rain. Hay fields and alfalfa look good overall. Pasture was greening up and livestock was being turned out. Ramps and Trout Lily are up and partridge are drumming.
Orchards and berry farms on the Bayfield Peninsula suffered less damage from rodents this past winter, but many berry bushes and fruit trees were damaged by heavy winter snows. Blossoms are coming soon; all hope enough pollinators will still be on hand to do their essential job.
Hope springs eternal on farms, especially as the snow and cold recedes and another growing season begins. This year the usual uncertainty about the weather and growing season is joined by others. Markets are depressed, tariffs have increased and food supply lines have been disrupted. Some grain farmers are unsure of what to plant. Some farm-to-table producers and community-sponsored-agriculture operations are seeing new customers, but wonder if consumers will still travel to roadside stands. Farm markets will open, but will people come? Will food processors be open? Will pick-your-own operations be swamped with customers or deserted?
But soil is being worked, seed is being planted and livestock is being raised. Some things look dire now but people still need to eat. As the growing season progresses it may be that more farmers will overcome disruptions in the food supply chain by selling directly to consumers or using regional networks on the community-sponsored-agriculture model.
We can hope the pandemic brings consumers closer to the farmers who produce their food. Maybe consumers will develop a better appreciation for the land, farms, farmers and hard work that goes into putting food onto everyone’s table.