Though areas to the south received rain earlier in May, only a trace of rain fell on the Bayfield Peninsula during the first three weeks of the month. Memorial Day afternoon the eastern part of the Peninsula, Ashland and Madeline Island received half an inch to an inch of rain with more in some areas.
But by midweek the whole south shore had received more much-needed rain. Temperatures went from cold and frosty the first two weeks of the month to seasonably cool from the third week on.
The dry weather was great for planting. Planting of corn, soybeans and small grain is almost complete with emergence on some fields. Pastures and hayfields are looking better with the more-moderate temperatures and rain. All in all May was a fair month with favorable weather for planting followed by needed moisture.
The further one ventures inland from Lake Superior, the better the crop of black flies and mosquitos. June berries and Trilliums are in bloom. Hummingbirds returned to the Lake Superior shore the third week of May. Chickadee broods are ready to fledge.
Orchard trees and berry bushes seemed to be waiting through the dry and cold weather to burst forth with leaves and blossoms. They had what they were waiting for the last week of May – rain and moderate temperatures. Now all will be looking to see if late frost caused any damage. Blossoms will be out in full force as June begins, sweet and tart cherries leading the way followed by apples. At this point the berry crop looks like it will be good. The Bayfield Fruit Loop is full of activity with summer on the horizon.
Producers for farm markets and community-supported-agriculture operations have plants out in the ground. All are hoping there’s not a late visit from Jack Frost. Some producers with farm stores or roadside stands report good early-season business already for what’s available. Asparagus is up. Morels are out. Many are waiting to see how and when farm markets will be operating this summer. Certainly this year there is wide interest from consumers in farm-to-table opportunities.