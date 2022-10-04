From the Fields: Jason Maloney

We all hate to hear our local weather forecasters start to use the “F” word, but they do it every autumn. Just as we passed the Autumnal Equinox, they put the word into the forecast – frost.
And just like that, Jack Frost appeared in low-lying spots inland from the Lake Superior coast in far-northern Wisconsin. Then in the last nights of September he appeared all across northern Wisconsin, northern Minnesota and Upper Michigan. Along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast he even visited some of his favorite beaches. Jack is a fickle guy. He often arrives, ends the growing season, and then lets the weather warm again after he has damaged field crops and market gardens. Those who still have some undamaged plants hope he will stay away a while longer.
The second half of September saw needed rainfall in northern and western Wisconsin, but the drought-stricken areas still need more. Fall field work was progressing in spite of the rain. Corn chopping was well underway and corn mazes were opening. Some fall planting had emerged. As October begins the forests are turning to brilliant fall color, changing minute by minute as we watch.
Observant country folks who rise early had noticed a change in the dark morning sky. Wintermaker – or Orion – with its companion the Hole in the Sky – or the Pleities – dominates the morning sky overhead. On the north horizon one sees the Loon – or Big Dipper. Some early-autumn nights include aural activity.
Folks around Chequamegon Bay are looking forward to the big apple festival in Bayfield, Wisconsin, to be held Oct. 7-9. Thousands of visitors from near and far will attend the 60th annual festival. The huge event increases traffic at farm stores and stands in the Bayfield Fruit Loop and far beyond. Many producers staff booths in Bayfield to offer produce and local goods. The variety of goods available boggles the mind. Everything imaginable and apple temps eaters at the festival – including pie, cider, candy apples and doughnuts. Visit www.bayfield.org for more information.
As October began some northern farm markets were winding down, but roadside stands and farm stores around Chequamegon Bay are open and well-stocked with fresh locally grown food. Apples are available on the Bayfield Peninsula, with customers choosing from Cortland, Connell, Fireside, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Maiden Blush, Zestar, Hume, Chestnut Crab, Pricilla, Liberty, Portland, Greening and Fugi. Other fresh local produce and products include fall raspberries, elderberries, concord grapes, Bartlett pears, squash, pumpkins, mums, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, apple-cider doughnuts, cookies, Cannabidiol – CBD – products, muffins, pies, flatbread, scones, bars, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, mustard, syrup, wine, beer, hard cider, spirits and more. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork, chicken and alpaca meat is available as are fresh eggs. Locally produced fiber, accessories and soaps remain available in farm stores. Check online or call ahead for farm-market and farm-store hours and produce availability. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ as well as farm and farm-market websites. Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
A lot of folks are talking about inflated food prices. But if they check prices at farm markets, farm stores and roadside stands they’ll find most prices for local food remain a great value, as usual.
Foragers are finding mushrooms – including lion’s mane, boleats of several varieties and hen of the woods. With recent rains to stimulate fungus, many are scouting in the short but prime mushroom-hunting season between the die off of thick ferns and the leaves falling off trees to cover the wild mushrooms on the forest floor. Wild-grape jam and rosehip jelly are being made in country kitchens. Some hardy folks are looking forward to making some cash by harvesting conifer cones for seed and boughs for wreaths in the coming weeks leading to the end-of-year holidays.
Fall always begins with such a frenzy. It seems like everything is ripe at once and much has a short shelf life. Many who live close to the land are canning, freezing and drying food for the coming year as quickly as they are able. Others are in the fields harvesting and working to feed the world. But regardless of our personal list of essential tasks, it’s important to take a deep breath and look around. In our world we see cataclysmic storms ruining lives and wars being fought for territory, race, religion and wealth. Meanness, hatred and disaster seem to stalk the world. But for many of us here life is pretty good. We have enough to share with others. We live in comparative safety. We have little to fear compared to many. We have much for which we should give thanks.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.