From the Fields: Jason Maloney

November ended with a fair-weather full moon and a lunar eclipse. Fair dry weather continued through the first two weeks of December. Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Christmas and the new year are either upon us or almost so. Certainly the solstice was the sign for the ancients to celebrate the beginning of the climb back to light and longer days in the yearly cycle on earth.
Warm temperatures hovering at about freezing enabled late harvesting and field work to continue. Many have finished for the season and are on to repair work, fence mending and other projects saved for the breather winter provides between big snows. There’s always uncertainty as the year draws to a close and a new year dawns. This season uncertainty seems pervasive. Politics, markets, public health, climate and weather all seem to be in a state of flux. Perhaps nature will rejuvenate the spirit.
Many farm stores around Chequamegon Bay remain open. Some producers report that hens are finished molting and pullet eggs are becoming larger as the young learn the way of laying. Consumers are glad local eggs are becoming more plentiful again. Local yarn and knit goods, flour, pastured meats, milk, ice cream, preserves, syrup, cider, beer, wine, spirits, mead and more are available. Visit www.feastbythebay.org/listing-of-local-farms for more information.
The season past should give solace and warning regarding the year ahead. Many of us persevered through 2021, giving some confidence we can survive longer. But the divisions between neighbor and neighbor, city and country, state and state, are not helping us. Nor is the disagreement regarding what is fact and what is fiction. The electronic era makes facts more readily available than ever, but it does the same for fiction. If we cannot discern the difference, can we survive?
A day in the woods with no electronic gear may help. Dwell on the Beatitudes while the forest soothes the soul. Those Beatitudes explain how to treat friends and enemies. The holidays are upon us; it’s time to reflect and give thanks. For many of us almost every day is a holiday because we have so much for which to be thankful.
A good 2021 to all! As our Anishinaabe neighbors say, Giga-waabamin menawaa!
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.