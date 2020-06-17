The first two weeks of June were mostly cooler than normal along the south shore of Lake Superior. The weather inland was warmer. It was mostly dry until the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed through the area. Some places along the lake shore had flash-flood warnings, especially in Ashland and Iron counties.
Planting is complete; corn, soybeans and small grains are up in most fields. First-crop hay is being harvested. Farmers were chopping and blowing hay ahead of Cristobal; chopper wagons were common sights on many fields. Those who plan on making bales are looking forward to the predicted dry weather this week.
In the orchards cherry trees had blossomed in late May. Apple blossoms were out in the orchards the first week of June but were somewhat spotty. Berry growers in Bayfield and Ashland counties report strawberry blooms look good. Also in early June the fragrance of wild plum was in the air; blueberry and other berry blossoms were out. The rain during the second week of June bodes well for the upcoming berry crops.
In the woods Star Flower, Bunch Berry and Thimble Berry flowers were like bright-white satin on a background of green foliage. Foragers are now searching the woods for oyster mushrooms on dead aspen in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Farm markets in the area, including those on Madeline Island and in Washburn, are starting to open for the season. Growers have hoop houses populated with radishes, greens and other vegetables. Growers are also putting in larger crops of stew makings – onions, carrots, potatoes and other root crops to ward off the possibility of the coming winter being an especially lean one.
Farmers in the area are expressing some relief at the fact that dairy and beef prices have increased after the big market declines when the pandemic hit. All hope those prices, as well as the prices for grain and all farm produce, remain at levels that ensure a living wage for farm families.
The year 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for most people. Fortunately for those of us in rural America we have the natural world to provide us with balance and a ground that saps the electricity out of the digital age. It sure helps to be outside, look at the forest, take a deep breath and let nature restore our proper perspective.