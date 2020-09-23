The second and third weeks of September were colder than normal near Lake Superior. Inland areas, especially lowland, suffered early frost. The area of the lakeshore near and including the city of Superior remained abnormally dry while the rest of the lakeshore had adequate moisture. Patches of forest were brilliant red and orange, but peak colors had yet to arrive.
Harvesting continued in earnest. With few rainy days much progress was reported. It was possible to see haying, corn chopping and fall tilling happening simultaneously on adjoining fields. A touch of frost and the changing forest added to the sense of urgency. Will beans ripen? Will corn mature? Early fall and late spring the same year?
Community-sponsored agriculture, farm markets and farm stores have had an amazing array of produce for sale; much will be available this fall until freeze. Farms and orchards in and around Chequamegon Bay and the Bayfield Fruit Loop offer blueberries, raspberries and a veritable cornucopia of apples. Available apple varieties include Connell Red, Cortland, Fireside, Akane, Beacon, Honeycrisp, Redfree, Dudley, Hume, Melba, Wealthy, Whitney Crab and McIntosh. Pears are ripe. Garlic, squash, herbs, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, meat, eggs and even chaga were to be had at some farms. Locally sourced products include syrup, preserves, fresh and hard cider, wine, beer, milk, soap and fruit mustard as well as pie, crisp, donuts and caramel apples. Visit http://www.feastbythebay.org/listing-of-local-farms.html and https://bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ for more information.
Foragers and hunters have been out in force, finding abundant mushrooms including hedgehogs, chanterelles and black trumpets. Many were adding to collections of winter tea leaves – finding and drying raspberry, Labrador tea, wintergreen, mullein and other favorites. Hunters were out in the early deer and bird seasons gathering meat for the winter.
Acorns are less abundant in many areas of the lakeshore, making it a hungry season for bears. Bursts of blue along fencerows and roadsides exploded into wild-aster blooms. Bees were busily visiting the early fall blossoms.
Some migratory birds are flying overhead in formation while others make their way through forest and field on the way to warmer winter quarters.
Wild beings are in a frenzy of fall preparation for winter. Some like geese follow a leader on the journey; life depends on good leaders. Human beings are in a frenzy to choose leaders. Will we pick leaders to follow as wisely as do geese?