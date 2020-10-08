Short days. Cool temperatures. Increased humidity. The autumnal equinox.
Fall has arrived on the south shore of Lake Superior. Fall colors went from scarce to a beautiful peak in vivacious vividness within a few brief days. Already the leaves are falling like a colorful rain shower. Oct. 1 that four-letter word that begins with “s” was already in the weather forecast – snow!
Though it has been a short growing season, for many it was bountiful. A little fall haying was still being accomplished near Lake Superior. Corn chopping was finishing and high-moisture harvest had begun. Beans continued ripening with harvesting started. Fall tilling and planting were underway. Early frost shortened the season for some late crops for market growers who supply community-sponsored-agriculture subscriptions, farm markets and farm stores. Fortunately many growers use high-tunnel greenhouses to extend the season.
Farm-market season is almost finished. The October Apple Fest festival in Bayfield, Wisconsin, was canceled because the pandemic infection rate in northern Wisconsin continued to increase. Orchards and farm stores remained open. A cornucopia of produce and local products will remain available during October into early winter. Fruit Loop and Chequamegon Bay-area orchards and farms have a wide variety of produce including herbs, fresh vegetables, meat and chaga. Apple varieties include Connell Red, Cortland, Fireside, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Akane, Hauser’s Merlot, Sweet Sixteen, Wolf River, Honeygold, Spartan and Fugi. Bartlett, Sunrose and BOSC pears are available. Honey, syrup, preserves and salsa competed with pie, doughnuts, winebread and caramel apples for places in shopping baskets. Local cider, beer, wine and milk quenched thirst. Visit http://www.feastbythebay.org/listing-of-local-farms.html and https://bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ for more information.
Foragers found black trumpets on the forest floor. Some spied beautiful Hen of the Woods mushrooms under old oaks.
Fowl in formation were overhead beating a path south. Amphibians became scarce as they carefully chose snug homes for the long winter.
A few souls were still taking a morning swim in Lake Superior. Some mornings the lake water and the air were about the same temperature, about 50 degrees. Those mortals soaking in cool water and drying in cool air are either hardy or foolhardy. The answer depends upon one’s perspective. Some prefer a warm bed; others prefer the crisp adventure nature provides free of charge early in the morning.