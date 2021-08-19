From the Fields: Jason Maloney

By the middle of August the early-morning breeze was quiet. The chirp of crickets no longer was drowned out by the song of migratory birds. Many of those birds had already flocked up and were moving, with their young to winter quarters in the south. Leaves were turning colors on a few trees. Green forest leaves had the dull look of wear they have as the change of seasons approaches. Days were shorter and the sun was lower in the sky. Summer is slipping away.
Much of Wisconsin was hammered with violent storms and rain in the first half of August. But Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast remained dry. In most of the area north of U.S. Highway 2 less than two-tenths of an inch of rain had fallen by Aug. 15. Most of Minnesota remained locked in drought, with that drought extending to parts of far-northern Wisconsin. Hot, dry and smoky air was the rule in the first half of August. There were red-flag fire-danger warnings. And more of the same is predicted for the rest of August.
Many are reporting a hay harvest that’s short; some are not seeing a second crop. Swampy fields are dry. Feeding of hay to cattle on pasture is starting early; some are culling herds because they expect feed to be so dear. Corn and beans look surprisingly good in many fields. Trees are dropping leaves due to the dryness, but fruit has been plentiful and a good apple crop is expected in the Bayfield Fruit Loop. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for a current report on produce available in the Bayfield Fruit Loop.
Foragers are finding a few mushrooms and berries when they’re lucky enough to find an area that has had an isolated rain shower. Lobster mushrooms have been out. Wild blackberries were out. Much of the basin in Ontario, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan that feeds water to Lake Superior is in drought or in abnormally dry conditions. Water levels in Lake Superior are dropping; intermittent streams and ephemeral pools have been dry for months. Forest floors are bone-dry. Water levels in inland lakes are noticeably lower than they were in May.
Farm stores and farm markets are open and traffic is heavy. Community-supported-agriculture deliveries continue. There is an abundant supply of local pasture-fed meat and eggs. Fresh local greens, tomatoes, carrots, summer squash, cucumbers, dill, cut flowers, farmed mushrooms and almost every type of seasonal produce can be found. There is a good supply of local fiber products. Local dairy products – milk, ice cream and sheep-milk cheese – are available. Locally made beer, mead, hard cider, wine and spirits are available. Soap, vinegar and baked goods are being offered. Honey, syrup and preserves continue to tempt visitors. Call ahead and check farm websites for availability and store hours. Visit www.feastbythebay.org for more information.
We listen to news of what’s going on in the nation and the world at large. It seems like some seek out bile and then spew it at others for perverse entertainment. Some folks spend so much time convincing others of things that they drift far away from facts and truth. One wonders what our world would be like if everyone shut off their phone, television and radio – and went out into the deep forest. Far away from the constant electronic distraction, folks could clear the mind and improve the soul by observing the real world in nature. Maybe the Beatitudes would take precedence over beating each other.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.