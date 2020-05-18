The south shore of Lake Superior the first half of May was colder than normal. Snowflakes fell on Mother’s Day in Ashland. Temperatures in the 20s were recorded in some areas as late as May 13. Dry conditions continued and wildfire danger remained extreme through the second week of May.
The good news is the cold and dry weather was great for fertilizer application and working the soil. Trees are leafing out and blooming later than usual. Cowslips and Trout Lily are blooming. Wrens have returned to farm yards and fence lines.
Spring planting of corn, soybeans and small grains is underway. Planting this year is raising dust clouds on the dry fields. Producers who grow for farm markets have potatoes and onions planted. More will go in when the soil warms and rain comes.
There is growing concern about first-crop hay. The cold has delayed growth, as have the dry conditions. Warmth and rain are needed soon or first-crop hay harvest will be pushed further into June. Pastures are green but they need moisture. Livestock is happily eating what fresh green forage is available.
The cold weather has delayed blossoms on fruit trees and berry bushes in many areas. That’s good because there were hard frosts most mornings through May 13 in some areas. The late appearance of blossoms may save the fruit crop for some growers.
Some farm-to-table producers are reporting a large increase in orders and sales at farm stores. It looks like more consumers are learning this year who produces their food. A friend of mine recently had some shoats from pigs raised in confinement for many generations, instead of the heritage breeds he usually raises. He reported those shoats were ignorant regarding how to be a pig on a pasture. I suggested maybe in time they would learn. After all pigs are smart. And many consumers are smart too. Maybe they are learning where food in supermarkets originates, and who produces it. A strong connection between consumers and farmers will be positive for all of us.