Our corn silage is finally all harvested. Mother Nature lightened up a bit with her rain and snow, and gave us some colder weather to firm the ground to travel across. The last corn silage was the best traveling ground; our custom harvester went across the whole season. My July 15 corn that we planted in 15-inch rows and 109-day relative maturity held some good moisture yet even though there was some damage from cold and snow. It produced some decent tonnage considering how late it was planted. The last 100 acres averaged about 11 tons to the acre; a 20-acre parcel averaged 16 tons. So with that being said, for how late it was planted I consider that a victory. It was definitely a better choice than what sudangrass and such would have been.
This past Friday was the first time all season we had an opportunity to do any soybeans of our own. We needed to manage through about an inch to 2 inches of snow but were able to start at a slow pace. Yields are inconsistent on the first 200 acres we harvested, ranging from 30 to 55 bushels to the acre. Some ground where planting conditions were marginal are for sure showing. Hopefully the next time I write we will be talking about how we finished all our combining and talk more about results.