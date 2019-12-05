Two more weeks have passed and nothing has changed – wet and no additional crops off. I had an opportunity to combine for maybe two or three hours one day of soybeans but that’s been it.
Farmers with their own dryer setups are doing a little here and there but no one is going full steam ahead. We did however turn under a handful more of our acres with our Kraus Dominator with 360 Bullet points on it. We’re hoping with the points that we have full fracture across the bottom of our hardpan to hopefully allow more water to pass through yet this fall or spring into lower soils. They do require a bit more horsepower but we have seen good results in the spring as far as drying a day or two faster.
With the down time in the fields it has allowed us to catch up on a lot of little projects around the yard, along with starting on some of our winter maintenance that we typically do. I also have been doing a little bit of door-to-door seed and sprayer-program selling. Most farms are starting to look at the information. But many are in the same boat of waiting to take crops off before they start making seed selections for next year.
If we passed the weekend of Thanksgiving here without the snow and rain forecasters were talking for our area, this week looks like we may have a three- or four-day window to be able to do something. “Fingers Crossed!”