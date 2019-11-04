It’s been the story of the year – rain … rain … rain … now snow! It’s been two weeks of havoc and unproductive for most.
Myself and my father helped a neighboring farm finish their corn-silage harvest as we have been waiting patiently for our custom harvester to come in. The first part of the harvest it was rough but manageable. It became a lot better in the middle and toward the end of their harvest. They finished so we decided to try on our own ground with their equipment. That lasted for about 6 or 8 acres. After a couple of hours of sliding side-to-side and moving dump carts at a snail pace due to excessive mud and no bottom to have any traction, we decided to pack it in and hope for better conditions. Since then we have accumulated 4 inches of snow and have cooler conditions. The only hope now is that maybe the top couple of inches will firm or freeze-harden enough to carry equipment across.
A couple of farms in the area are squeezing soybeans off between the rains and damp conditions. A couple of guys are finding moistures at about the14.2 percent to 14.8 percent mark but for the most part I have been hearing 17 percent to 18 percent moisture.
I think most of us just want this year to end. I think it has probably been the most challenging in the past 30 years. At this point of the game I think a good cold snap to freeze the ground would unfortunately be a blessing in disguise.